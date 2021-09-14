Police issue Silver Alert for missing Greensboro man

GREENSBORO — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 37-year-old Greensboro man reported missing since Friday.

Chauncey Nehmaih Daley is described as approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen in the 3700 block of El Hope Court wearing a white button down shirt, tie, blue blazer and tan pants. He was also carrying a blue gym bag, blue backpack and an umbrella, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

A Silver Alert was issued for Daley because he is reported to have a medical condition that can cause cognitive impairment, police said in the release.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Mr. Daley is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.