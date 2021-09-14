 Skip to main content
Police issue Silver Alert for missing Greensboro man
top story

Police issue Silver Alert for missing Greensboro man

Chauncey Nehmaih Daley

Daley

 Greensboro Police Department, Provided

GREENSBORO — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 37-year-old Greensboro man reported missing since Friday.

Chauncey Nehmaih Daley is described as approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen in the 3700 block of El Hope Court wearing a white button down shirt, tie, blue blazer and tan pants. He was also carrying a blue gym bag, blue backpack and an umbrella, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

A Silver Alert was issued for Daley because he is reported to have a medical condition that can cause cognitive impairment, police said in the release.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Mr. Daley is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

