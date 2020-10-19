Popular home tour from Preservation Greensboro goes virtual because of COVID-19 and features the South Elm and Southside neighborhoods

GREENSBORO — Preservation Greensboro is going for one of those "Netflix and chill" type of nights ... or days ... to borrow the popular saying for staying indoors with a good movie.
Only the nonprofit hopes people will use the time to log onto Preservation Greensboro's virtual 2020 Tour of Historic Homes & Gardens.
Stops include the "South-Elm-Meets-Tribeca Loft," the "Original Gate City Live and Work Home" and the Historic Magnolia House, which is one of a few motels in the segregated South where black travelers — including entertainers like James Brown and Ike and Tina Turner — could find a room.
The annual tour, pre-recorded this year and placed behind a pay wall on the group's website, is made up of six homes. This year's geographical theme is the South Elm Street and Southside neighborhoods.
Proceeds will benefit the group's work to preserve historic sites, neighborhoods and streetscapes.
"We didn't want to cancel it," said Executive Director Benjamin Briggs. "It's one of our favorite fundraising events every year."
But COVID-19 made the organization rethink how to do the tour, which is in its 10th year. The tour in 2017 included Fisher Park and one of the stops included a "fanciful Old World" home evoking images of houses in "Goldilocks and the Three Bears" and "Cinderella."
Another year it featured the renovated Hillside Mansion, also known as the "Hoarders House." The house was previously featured in a dramatic episode of the A&E television reality series "Hoarders," where more than 1 million households watched crews empty the house of the contents accumulated by a former longtime resident.
Tickets for this year's event are $15 and include access to the video content, history and a tour magazine for a limited time.
"The one thing my board has asked me to do is to find a way to raise money," Briggs said. "Is it worth it? I think so."
Original structures reach back to the days when the city’s name was spelled Greensborough, he said.
That includes the original section of the Magnolia Motel at 442 Gorrell St., which has been transformed into a living museum for overnight guests and Sunday brunch for those who might stop by just to dine.
Featured in "The Negro Travelers’ Green Book: The Guide to Travel and Vacations" in the 1950s and 1960s, the former single-family residence was transformed into a motel and later acquired in 1996 by Sam Pass, who meticulously restored it using period pieces. It is now run by his daughter Natalie Pass-Miller.
The "South-Elm-Meets-Tribeca Loft" goes back to the early 1900s and a previous life as a brick storefront with merchants including the George D. Hampton Piano Co., which offered sheet music for 7 to 9 cents. The current occupant began renovations in 2015 and won both a Silver LEED Certification and a preservation award.
Once headed for demolition, "The Amazing Southside Makeover" includes original pine floors, exaggerated period wood moldings and doors, and unusual period accompaniments such as arched mantels, beadboard ceilings and a period balustrade, according to Briggs.
The current owners are balancing requirements mandated by the city for building codes, lead abatement and historic preservation. They discuss those challenges and solutions as part of the tour.
The others on display are: the "Cozy Queen Anne Cottage" (1902), the "Original Gate City Live and Work Home" (1924), and an "Eclectic Over-Store-Studio" (1895).
