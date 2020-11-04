Popular Veterans Day ceremony in Greensboro canceled because of the pandemic

GREENSBORO — Organizers of a popular Veterans Day ceremony have canceled the event.
In a news release, Al Stewart, executive director of the Steve Millikin Black Caps Veterans Group, said the coronavirus is to blame.
"In light of the pandemic, Fort Bragg soldiers will not be able to participate in our Veterans Day ceremony," Stewart said in the release.
Fort Bragg was to provide the color guard and bugler for the event Sunday at Country Park, but backed out "due to the increase in COVID-19 cases," Stewart said.
Support Local Journalism
The veterans group is a local association that honors military veterans of foreign wars, including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.
"We do this reluctantly, because we believe this to be an important recognition of our Veterans who died in the service of our country and those Veterans who served honorably, past present and future," the release said.
"While the risks of conducting this event may be negligible, it would be disastrous to all in attendance if even one person was exposed to the virus," the release said. "Please keep all these heroes in your thoughts and prayers, especially on Veterans Day."
Other Veterans Day events also have been canceled. In Winston-Salem, a parade was canceled after organizers couldn't secure a permit to hold it.
City officials said that the state’s Phase 3 guidelines limit outdoor gatherings to no more than 50 people and the city could not issue a permit.
Another parade in Alamance County was was canceled as well because of the pandemic, according to the county's website.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.