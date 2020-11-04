Popular Veterans Day ceremony in Greensboro canceled because of the pandemic

GREENSBORO — Organizers of a popular Veterans Day ceremony have canceled the event.

In a news release, Al Stewart, executive director of the Steve Millikin Black Caps Veterans Group, said the coronavirus is to blame.

"In light of the pandemic, Fort Bragg soldiers will not be able to participate in our Veterans Day ceremony," Stewart said in the release.

Fort Bragg was to provide the color guard and bugler for the event Sunday at Country Park, but backed out "due to the increase in COVID-19 cases," Stewart said.

The veterans group is a local association that honors military veterans of foreign wars, including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We do this reluctantly, because we believe this to be an important recognition of our Veterans who died in the service of our country and those Veterans who served honorably, past present and future," the release said.

"While the risks of conducting this event may be negligible, it would be disastrous to all in attendance if even one person was exposed to the virus," the release said. "Please keep all these heroes in your thoughts and prayers, especially on Veterans Day."