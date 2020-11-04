 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Popular Veterans Day ceremony in Greensboro canceled because of the pandemic
0 comments
top story

Popular Veterans Day ceremony in Greensboro canceled because of the pandemic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus and USA army health care. Protective medical mask on a soldier uniform, wooden background

Stock photo

 Rawf8

GREENSBORO — Organizers of a popular Veterans Day ceremony have canceled the event.

In a news release, Al Stewart, executive director of the Steve Millikin Black Caps Veterans Group, said the coronavirus is to blame.

"In light of the pandemic, Fort Bragg soldiers will not be able to participate in our Veterans Day ceremony," Stewart said in the release.

Fort Bragg was to provide the color guard and bugler for the event Sunday at Country Park, but backed out "due to the increase in COVID-19 cases," Stewart said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The veterans group is a local association that honors military veterans of foreign wars, including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan.

"We do this reluctantly, because we believe this to be an important recognition of our Veterans who died in the service of our country and those Veterans who served honorably, past present and future," the release said.

"While the risks of conducting this event may be negligible, it would be disastrous to all in attendance if even one person was exposed to the virus," the release said. "Please keep all these heroes in your thoughts and prayers, especially on Veterans Day."

Other Veterans Day events also have been canceled. In Winston-Salem, a parade was canceled after organizers couldn't secure a permit to hold it. 

City officials said that the state’s Phase 3 guidelines limit outdoor gatherings to no more than 50 people and the city could not issue a permit.

Another parade in Alamance County was was canceled as well because of the pandemic, according to the county's website.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Horror meets history in Blandwood Mansion film
Local News

Horror meets history in Blandwood Mansion film

Check out a new fictional horror film, set at Greensboro's historic Blandwood Mansion. It's designed to attract broader audiences to Blandwood when it reopens after the COVID-19 pandemic, and to showcase the Triad's filmmaking talent. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News