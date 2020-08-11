Road closed detour sign (copy)

Updated 3:10 p.m.

GREENSBORO — All southbound lanes of U.S. 29 reopened about 3 p.m., according to police. 

GREENSBORO — A stretch of all southbound U.S. 29 lanes is currently closed, according to a traffic advisory from Greensboro police. 

Between Gate City Boulevard and Florida Street, all southbound lanes of U.S. 29 are closed, police said. Motorists should find an alternate route. 

Police did not say what caused the closure.

