Basketball on wood gym floor generic web only

GREENSBORO — Kids and teenagers have a chance to join online basketball sessions led by a professional coach and player next month, the city said in a news release. 

Peeler Recreation Center's director and professional basketball coach Shatrina Smalls and professional player Amber Cook will lead kids and teenagers in online basketball drills and skills from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays in August, the city said.

Smalls and Cook are part of Koas, a new local women's professional basketball team.

The sessions will cover dribbling, agility, shooting and defense, the city said, with new skills covered each week.

Cost is $5 per week and registration is required.

For more information, contact Small at shatrina.smalls@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-5877. For more summer activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments