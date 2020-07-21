GREENSBORO — Kids and teenagers have a chance to join online basketball sessions led by a professional coach and player next month, the city said in a news release.
Peeler Recreation Center's director and professional basketball coach Shatrina Smalls and professional player Amber Cook will lead kids and teenagers in online basketball drills and skills from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays in August, the city said.
Smalls and Cook are part of Koas, a new local women's professional basketball team.
The sessions will cover dribbling, agility, shooting and defense, the city said, with new skills covered each week.
Cost is $5 per week and registration is required.
For more information, contact Small at shatrina.smalls@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-5877. For more summer activities, visit www.gsosummeronline.com.
