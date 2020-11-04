Protect and preserve: As tensions grow over presidential election, Greensboro businesses are boarding up

What started out as a peaceful protest ended with vandalism and looting along South Elm Street, including Weatherington's front door.

Greensboro police Chief Brian James blamed the destruction on people from “outside the community” who came after many of the initial protesters had left.

At the Stolen Skate Shop at 631 S. Elm St., owner John Martin lost 85% of his skateboards, accessories and clothing in the May destruction.

Most other Elm Street businesses reacted by boarding up their doors and windows.

On Tuesday, as the country voted for president, several business owners again put up plywood. They didn't want to take the chance that the outcome of the presidential election would result in destruction.

Martin installed the same plywood that he used in May. He temporarily removes it from his door during the day to open for business.

"We wouldn’t be able to survive ... if it were to happen again," Martin said. "The only reason we survived the last time was because of the amazing outreach of the community as well as the skateboarding community."