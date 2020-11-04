Protect and preserve: As tensions grow over presidential election, Greensboro businesses are boarding up

GREENSBORO — The sign on the door of Gate City Candy Company reads: "Come in, we're open."
Owner Dan Weatherington hopes the public gets that message, even though his storefront at 529 S. Elm St. is covered with boards at night.
"Yeah, it’s a crazy time," Weatherington said at lunchtime Wednesday as he prepared to remove the boards for the day. "But we’re still here."
Weatherington and several downtown shop owners joined others in cities around the country Tuesday, boarding up storefronts to protect against potential post-election damage.
No damage occurred here, but some business owners who opted for plywood protection said they would retain it — for now.
At Gate City Candy and Vintage to Vogue boutique across the street, Weatherington installed boards so that they could be removed easily during business hours and reinstalled at night.
"My entire life revolves around this store," Weatherington said. "So I’ve got to protect it. But at the same time, I want people to see that we’re open."
Local owners want to avoid a repeat of May, when they lost windows and merchandise following protests against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.
What started out as a peaceful protest ended with vandalism and looting along South Elm Street, including Weatherington's front door.
Greensboro police Chief Brian James blamed the destruction on people from “outside the community” who came after many of the initial protesters had left.
At the Stolen Skate Shop at 631 S. Elm St., owner John Martin lost 85% of his skateboards, accessories and clothing in the May destruction.
Most other Elm Street businesses reacted by boarding up their doors and windows.
On Tuesday, as the country voted for president, several business owners again put up plywood. They didn't want to take the chance that the outcome of the presidential election would result in destruction.
Martin installed the same plywood that he used in May. He temporarily removes it from his door during the day to open for business.
"We wouldn’t be able to survive ... if it were to happen again," Martin said. "The only reason we survived the last time was because of the amazing outreach of the community as well as the skateboarding community."
Downtown developer Andy Zimmerman took another route this week and hired security personnel to watch his properties on Gate City Boulevard as well as Bain and Lewis streets.
"I do not want to board up windows," Zimmerman said in an email. "It just sends a message that we can't protect our businesses downtown, and it looks like we are closed for business."
Downtown Greensboro Inc., an economic development agency focused on center city, did not take a formal stand.
"We advised our business owners to do what they thought was best for them," Stacy Calfo, DGI's marketing director, said in an email. “While we do not like the look of boarded-up businesses, we support all of the downtown business owners in their decision to protect their property.
"We continue to hope and pray that our democratic process will unfold peacefully."
