GREENSBORO — Hundreds of protesters have begun gathering outside the home of US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in one of the poshest ZIP Codes in the city, accusing him of attempting to sabotage the 2020 election.
"This is what democracy looks like, “ they chanted.
Golfers nearby stopped their game on the golf course in front of the residence as police officers stopped traffic nearby.
“I guess we can go,” one golfer quipped before the others laughed.
The demonstration follows a protest earlier this week at DeJoy’s Washington, D.C. estate. It is unclear whether Dejoy, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, was at his Greensboro home.
But neighbors passing the demonstration are getting an earful.
"Bring back blue boxes + sorting machines. Dump DeJoy,” read one sign.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Democrats have been urging voters to vote by mail. In recent weeks, postal service employees have accused Dejoy of ordering the removal of high-level managers and high-speed mail sorting machines. Dejoy has denied the accusation.
“We need to keep the pressure on,” Jim Mencius said. “We need to make some good trouble.”
“The president has said he wants to cripple the post office.”
This story should reflect the actual fact that Trump did indeed say on Fox Business News Thursday morning that he wants to keep the Postal Service from being able to deliver mail-in ballots: "If we don't make a deal, that means they [the Postal Service] don't get the money," Trump told host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday. "That means they can't have universal mail-in voting; they just can't have it." https://money.yahoo.com/trump-admits-hes-blocking-postal-050954897.html
