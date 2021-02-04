 Skip to main content
PTI Airport seeks more artwork
GREENSBORO — The Piedmont Triad International Airport seeks more art for temporary display inside and out.

The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority has opened the 2021 search for artists with a call for two-dimensional paintings, photographs, mixed media, small, three-dimensional sculpture and large outdoor sculpture.

The call is open to all artists in North Carolina and in southern Virginia counties that border the Piedmont Triad.

Since 2015, the public art committee of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority has placed more than 150 works of art at the airport, both inside, outsideand on the grounds.

The program has been popular for passengers and employees, said Cheryl Stewart, the airport's public art consultant.

"The public art installations help welcome home our residents and leave a friendly and lasting visual impression for those visiting the Triad," Stewart said.

The current walking tour includes eight permanently-placed works of art, 10 temporarily placed indoor and outdoor sculptures and more then 20 two- and three-dimensional works of art displayed in the terminal.

In addition to this 2020 collection, four Jeansboro jean sculptures have been permanently placed throughout the airport.

“The local art in our airport gives the passengers a unique insight into what the Piedmont Triad is all about," said Kevin Baker, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Airport  Authority.

"We are proud of how far this program has come over the past several years, and we look forward to hosting new and exciting pieces in the years to come," Baker said.

Art displayed temporarily for the 2020-21 time frame will remain in place until June, Stewart said.

New work will be rotated in and installed by September. Because of pandemic budget concerns, sculpture selections on the lower level from 2019-20 were kept for another year, she said.

"The Public Art Master Plan for PTI says that the goal is to capture the diversity, creativity and history of the Piedmont Triad through art as a means to welcome and honor the patrons of PTI," Stewart said.

"The art program enhances the connection that the community has with the airport," Stewart said. "When you fly into PTI, we want people to know that they are in the Piedmont Triad. The exhibiting artists' work from the surrounding area and North Carolina does just that." 

Each year in February, a call to artists is sent out to arts councils statewide and artists send in images of their work. A committee composed of art professionals from High Point, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro reviews the art and selects the artwork for the year.

March 13 is the deadline for submissions.

Go online to https://flyfrompti.com/call-for-artists-2021 for specifications, deadlines and other details.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Airport Call for Artists

The Sites:

The 2-D exhibition sites include a 36’ wall on the lower level, north baggage claim area as well as two 8-foot walls at the bottom of the central escalator. Each site has secured hanging apparatus for safe and easy installation.

Four Plexiglas pedestals are 48” high. Two with a cover that is 24”w x 24”d x 30” h. One that is 36”w x 36”d x 36”h and one that is 29”w x 26”d x 15”h. The pedestals are in the Meet & Greet Areas of the departure level and the main terminal ticketing area.

Six Outdoor Sculpture Spaces have 6” deep cement pads. Four that are approximate 4′ x 7′ and two larger pads (10’x10’ and a 15’ Triangle.) Work to be delivered and picked up by the artist. Work to be installed by an airport provided professional installer. Artist must provide all hardware for installation. Individual artist and transportation fees will be agreed upon between the artist and PTI before the loan commences.

The Budget:

The artwork will be on loan to the PTAA. Artist will be paid for travel to and from the airport during installation and de-installation. An agreed-upon fee will also be paid for installation time and transportation costs for large sculptures. The work will be insured by PTAA while exhibited at the PTI Airport.

Artist Eligibility:

The Call to Artists is open to all artists who live or work in the State of North Carolina and southern Virginia (PTI’s market area). Artists within the Piedmont Triad Area will be given preference. The Piedmont Triad consists of the 12 counties of Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Montgomery, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin. Artists from the Virginia counties bordering the Piedmont Triad are also invited: Grayson, Carroll, Patrick, Henry, Pittsylvania, and Halifax.

Application Process:

The Airport Authority will manage the application and selection process.

Timeline for Applications:

Deadline for submissions March 13, 2021, First Selection Panel March 2021, Artists Contacted in April 2021, Installation of Interior spaces May/June 2021, Installation of Large, Outdoor Sculpture August 2021, Brochure of Art Walking Tour Completed September 2021 https://flyfrompti.com/art-walking-tour/

Application Requirements:

• Information sent via email with a set of 5 to 10 digital images of works of art available for exhibition. Accompany all submissions with an annotated image list, preferably with a photo of the image, name of the artist, the title of work, media, and size. A PC-compatible thumb drive sent via mail is also accepted.

• A professional resume and an artist’s statement (a one-page letter stating interest in the project, outline artist’s approach to art and public art. Please include any connections you may have to the Piedmont Triad area.)

• A self-addressed, stamped envelope for the return of your materials, if necessary.

• All materials must be postmarked no later than March 13, 2020.

Notification of Artist Selection Panel results and the return of materials will be made by approximately May 25, 2021.

Emailing information is preferred: Please send it to Cheryl Stewart, Public Art Consultant at ccstewart44@gmail.com. Contact Stewart with any questions about RFQ and the selection process through the same email address.

If you prefer to mail information to: PTI Public Art Project, c/o Stephanie Freeman, 1000A Ted Johnson Parkway, Greensboro, NC 27409.

