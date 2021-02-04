PTI Airport seeks more artwork

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The local art in our airport gives the passengers a unique insight into what the Piedmont Triad is all about," said Kevin Baker, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority.

"We are proud of how far this program has come over the past several years, and we look forward to hosting new and exciting pieces in the years to come," Baker said.

Art displayed temporarily for the 2020-21 time frame will remain in place until June, Stewart said.

New work will be rotated in and installed by September. Because of pandemic budget concerns, sculpture selections on the lower level from 2019-20 were kept for another year, she said.

"The Public Art Master Plan for PTI says that the goal is to capture the diversity, creativity and history of the Piedmont Triad through art as a means to welcome and honor the patrons of PTI," Stewart said.

"The art program enhances the connection that the community has with the airport," Stewart said. "When you fly into PTI, we want people to know that they are in the Piedmont Triad. The exhibiting artists' work from the surrounding area and North Carolina does just that."