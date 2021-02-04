PTI Airport seeks more artwork

GREENSBORO — The Piedmont Triad International Airport seeks more art for temporary display inside and out.
The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority has opened the 2021 search for artists with a call for two-dimensional paintings, photographs, mixed media, small, three-dimensional sculpture and large outdoor sculpture.
The call is open to all artists in North Carolina and in southern Virginia counties that border the Piedmont Triad.
Since 2015, the public art committee of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority has placed more than 150 works of art at the airport, both inside, outsideand on the grounds.
The program has been popular for passengers and employees, said Cheryl Stewart, the airport's public art consultant.
"The public art installations help welcome home our residents and leave a friendly and lasting visual impression for those visiting the Triad," Stewart said.
The current walking tour includes eight permanently-placed works of art, 10 temporarily placed indoor and outdoor sculptures and more then 20 two- and three-dimensional works of art displayed in the terminal.
In addition to this 2020 collection, four Jeansboro jean sculptures have been permanently placed throughout the airport.
“The local art in our airport gives the passengers a unique insight into what the Piedmont Triad is all about," said Kevin Baker, executive director of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority.
"We are proud of how far this program has come over the past several years, and we look forward to hosting new and exciting pieces in the years to come," Baker said.
Art displayed temporarily for the 2020-21 time frame will remain in place until June, Stewart said.
New work will be rotated in and installed by September. Because of pandemic budget concerns, sculpture selections on the lower level from 2019-20 were kept for another year, she said.
"The Public Art Master Plan for PTI says that the goal is to capture the diversity, creativity and history of the Piedmont Triad through art as a means to welcome and honor the patrons of PTI," Stewart said.
"The art program enhances the connection that the community has with the airport," Stewart said. "When you fly into PTI, we want people to know that they are in the Piedmont Triad. The exhibiting artists' work from the surrounding area and North Carolina does just that."
Each year in February, a call to artists is sent out to arts councils statewide and artists send in images of their work. A committee composed of art professionals from High Point, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro reviews the art and selects the artwork for the year.
March 13 is the deadline for submissions.
Go online to https://flyfrompti.com/call-for-artists-2021 for specifications, deadlines and other details.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.