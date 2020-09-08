GREENSBORO — The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority made short work of its meeting Tuesday, taking only a few minutes to approve new grant language that added $200,000 to its noise-control program.
The board voted unanimously to accept the increase in a recently awarded grant from the Federal Aviation Administration that elevated the program to a new total of $2.2 million.
PTI executive director Kevin Baker said Tuesday's brief, special meeting was called to accept new terms in which the FAA will cover the 10% "local match" normally required to secure such federal funding.
"Same grant, just adding $200,000 more to it," Baker said after the meeting.
The supplement stems from a temporary change in FAA policy linked to the federal CARES Act that provides additional money to help communities deal with economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baker noted that the money would be used for "sound mitigation in homes" affected by airplane noise from nearby PTI.
The program includes adding specialized windows and doors, and making other structural changes that would help lower the indoor noise from aircraft taking off or landing.
The goal is to keep aircraft noise at or below 65 decibels, roughly equivalent to the level of a normal conversation.
