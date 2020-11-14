Quick Take: North Carolina 59, Wake Forest 53

A recap of North Carolina's 59-53 football victory over Wake Forest:
Site
Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill
Why the Tar Heels won
Sure UNC put up some video-game offensive numbers, but it was the Heels’ defense that allowed them to match the school record for biggest comeback win set in a 38-31 victory in 2015 at Georgia Tech. Carolina trailed 45-24 before shutting out the Deacons on five straight possessions in the third and fourth quarters to go up 59-45.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a second-half comeback by a team,” Coach Mack Brown said.
Speaking of video-game numbers, sophomore quarterback Sam Howell passed for a school-record 550 yards and six touchdowns for the Tar Heels. He also ran for a TD, and his scramble for 7 yards on third-and-7 on the drive that put UNC in front to stay might have been the play of the game.
“That was huge,” said Tar Heels receiver Dazz Newsome. “I thought he was going to slide a couple of times … but he broke the tackles and got in there. That was tough.”
Why the Demon Deacons lost
Wake Forest was unable to run the ball effectively in the second half and didn’t score on five straight possessions. In the highest-scoring game ever between the two schools, that proved decisive. On their final five possessions, the Deacons were held to 11 yards on eight carries after outrushing North Carolina decisively in the first half.
Stars
Wake Forest
• QB Sam Hartman: 29-of-45, 429 yards, 4 TDs
• RB Christian Beal-Smith (East Forsyth): 17 carries, 120 yards
• RB Kenneth Walker: 13 carries, 51 yards, 2 TDs
• WR Jaquarii Robinson: 12 catches, 167 yards, 2 TDs
• WR Donavon Greene (Mount Airy): 8 catches, 170 yards, 2 TDs
• DT Miles Fox: 2 TFLs, sack
North Carolina
• QB Sam Howell: 32-of-45, 550 yards, 6 TDs, rushing TD, INT
• RB Javonte Williams: 13 carries, 101 yards, TD
• RB Michael Carter: 16 carries, 74 yards
• WR Dazz Newsome: 10 catches, 189 yards, 2 TDs
• WR Dyami Brown: 8 catches, 163 yards, 2 TDs
• LB Chazz Surratt: 14 tackles, 2 TFLs, sack
• DL Myles Murphy (Dudley): 2 tackles, sack
Three things we learned
1. North Carolina remains in the ACC title game conversation. The Heels would have to beat Notre Dame at Kenan on Nov. 27 and win Dec. 5 at Miami, and get some help, but that’s no more unlikely than their comeback Saturday.
2. The Tar Heels’ offense rarely is the problem. UNC doesn’t want to get into as many shootouts as it has this season, but once again the Tar Heels put up points and yards. Carolina is averaging 40.9 points and 537.9 yards per game.
3. Reidsville’s Quiron Johnson gets his first start for UNC. The junior offensive lineman, who usually plays guard, filled in at center with Tar Heels starter Brian Anderson sidelined because of a lower leg injury. Johnson, a 6-foot-2, 325-pound former walk-on, handled snaps cleanly and held his own as a blocker. “He did a fabulous job today,” Mack Brown said.
What they're saying
“They are a good football team. Even when we were up 21, you don’t feel like any lead is safe against them. (It’s) their ability to run the ball, throw the ball, and they’ve got great balance on offense. Again, I have to give Carolina a lot of credit. … We’re certainly disappointed that we didn’t win the game, but it’s hard to be disappointed with the effort we showed throughout the game.” — Dave Clawson, Wake Forest coach.
“We had one of the best offensive performances I’ve ever been around. We get mad at them now when there is a stop, that’s how good they’ve been.” — Mack Brown.
“We have one of the most explosive offenses in the country. … When we see the offense going crazy we have to hold our part of the bargain up.” — Patrice Rene, North Carolina cornerback.
Records
Wake Forest: 3-3 ACC, 4-3 overall.
North Carolina: 6-2 ACC, 6-2 overall.
Up next
Wake Forest: At Duke, noon Nov. 21 (ACC).
North Carolina: Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. Nov. 27 (WXLV).
