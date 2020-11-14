Quick Take: North Carolina 59, Wake Forest 53

A recap of North Carolina's 59-53 football victory over Wake Forest:

Site

Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill

Why the Tar Heels won

Sure UNC put up some video-game offensive numbers, but it was the Heels’ defense that allowed them to match the school record for biggest comeback win set in a 38-31 victory in 2015 at Georgia Tech. Carolina trailed 45-24 before shutting out the Deacons on five straight possessions in the third and fourth quarters to go up 59-45.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a second-half comeback by a team,” Coach Mack Brown said.

Speaking of video-game numbers, sophomore quarterback Sam Howell passed for a school-record 550 yards and six touchdowns for the Tar Heels. He also ran for a TD, and his scramble for 7 yards on third-and-7 on the drive that put UNC in front to stay might have been the play of the game.

“That was huge,” said Tar Heels receiver Dazz Newsome. “I thought he was going to slide a couple of times … but he broke the tackles and got in there. That was tough.”

Why the Demon Deacons lost