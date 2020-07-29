Blood sample positive with rabies virus

HIGH POINT — A bat tested positive for rabies today, marking the ninth animal to test positive for rabies this year, Guilford County Public Health said in a news release.

The rabid bat was found on Council Street in High Point, health officials said. 

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs, ferrets), whether living inside or outside, age 4 months or older, be vaccinated. Even animals confined in outdoor fenced areas should have current rabies vaccinations because wild animals can get into those areas and attack pets, health officials said. Supervising pets outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure. 

For information on rabies prevention or to schedule an educational program, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 335-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animals-services.

