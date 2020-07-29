Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT GUILFORD COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM EDT... AT 552 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER GREENSBORO EXTENDING TO JAMESTOWN AND FOREST OAKS, MOVING LITTLE. VERY HEAVY RAIN AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING CAN ALSO BE EXPECTED. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, MCLEANSVILLE, GIBSONVILLE, PLEASANT GARDEN, JAMESTOWN, LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH MARINA, FOREST OAKS, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA AND OAK HOLLOW MARINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 45 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL QUICKLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND RESULT IN PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS, STANDING WATER IN LOW LYING AREAS, AND MINOR FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE. DRIVERS ARE URGED TO SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION TO AVOID HYDROPLANING, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS WHERE PROLONGED HEAVY RAIN CAN QUICKLY LEAD TO FLOODING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&