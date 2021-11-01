'Radical' effort: Proposed congressional map targets Manning, select Democrats

State Sen. Ralph Hise, a Mitchell County Republican and congressional map co-author, told reporters that he hadn’t looked at partisan data to evaluate political outcomes. He said the map met other criteria by minimizing the number of counties overall that are divided between districts and the number of municipalities that are split.

It’s “been a tremendous feat that we’ve been able to accomplish,” Hise said. “And I think it best meets the criteria of anything submitted or considered by the committee.”

Out of the state's current 13 seats, Republicans now hold eight — two fewer following the 2018 elections, after which state judges declared the U.S. House map lines were likely excessively partisan and unconstitutional. They were redrawn, leading to election wins by Democrats Kathy Manning and Deborah Ross.

Should the proposed map get General Assembly approval, Manning's return to Congress would appear difficult. Her current district contains all of Guilford County. Senate Republicans instead want to divide Guilford into three districts, all of which would likely favor a Republican candidate. Although members of Congress only have to live in the state they want to represent, Manning's residence is drawn into the same northwestern district with veteran GOP Rep. Virginia Foxx of Watauga County.