Reality bytes: A violent virtual world prepares Greensboro police for the real one

Officers can also practice using other measures, such as pepper spray and tasers.

Potter had the opportunity to try out the simulator during a recent demonstration.

"First time I did it, I did a great job," she said. "Second time, I got killed. The third time, I got the kid killed that I was supposed to be protecting.

"It's instantaneous stuff."

Though Greensboro police officers are often put into situations where they're forced to draw their weapon, it's extremely rare for them to use it.

Between 2015 and 2019, officers used force — which also includes tasers and pepper spray — on an average of .09% of calls each year. That's about three to four incidents out of about 4,000 calls for help each week, according to department data.

The scenarios, which often play out in under a minute's time, force officers to make split decisions.

Upon completion, trainees go through a debriefing.

Should they have used a taser instead of their gun? Did they shoot too soon? Too late?

In a time when the actions of police are highly scrutinized, proper training could make all the difference.