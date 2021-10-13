Remapping can be a complicated and contentious process. Like in Greensboro.

The pie-shaped map is clearly the most complex on the table, requiring that the city move some 24 precincts containing tens of thousands of voters.

Committee member Marlene Sanford objected, however, and said this would create “the perfect storm of voter confusion.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I spent many hours talking about it over the course of the last week and I’m convinced that it is an issue that we need to make council aware of,” she said.

Sanford, who represents the Triad Real Estate and Building Industry Coalition, instead offered a new map that moved only four precincts. Also in that map, four of the city’s five districts would contain at least a part of downtown for broad representation.

Sanford told the committee that with the simpler map, the city avoids confusing voters, who would have to research unfamiliar candidates from a new district.

But other members of the committee stood firm on the pie-shaped map, saying it offers the bold change that council members are seeking, maintains racial and economic integrity and allows better representation of downtown.

Committee member R. Steve Bowden, an attorney and representative of the George C. Simkins Memorial PAC, challenged Sanford.