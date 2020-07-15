GREENSBORO — Officials are poised to make permanent repairs on the Guilford County Courthouse in High Point, where a leaky roof caused water damage heavy enough to close parts of the building earlier this year.
Tonight, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is set to consider a proposed $907,000 contract.
The county received bids from four contractors ranging up to $1 million for the project, which also includes unrelated work at another nearby county building.
The low bid came from a local company, Frank L. Blum Construction, that expects to complete the job within four months.
Dan Durham, the director of county facilities, parks and property management, noted in a report to commissioners accompanying the agenda item that the courthouse on East Green Drive “has experienced chronic leakage when it rains from two glass, atrium skylights over the fourth floor corridor and, to a lesser extent, from the rooftop penthouse.”
Extensive water damage after a February storm forced the temporary closure of the fourth floor that includes courtrooms and the district attorney’s office.
Court cases were moved to other courtrooms on a lower level and prosecutors were relocated as well.
The county made temporary repairs that initially included covering the leaky atriums with tarps so the upper level could be used.
At the time, county officials said the skylight structures were attractive architectural features that had outlived their usefulness.
The courthouse near downtown is part of a five-building, $42 million government complex with construction that dates back to the mid-1980s.
In his memo to commissioners this week, Durham said that repairing the skylights “is not a viable option due to the cost involved and the likelihood of recurring leakage.”
He added that new lighting would be installed in the fourth-floor hallway “to make up for the loss of natural light” the rooftop windows provide.
Joe Craig, the senior resident Superior Court judge, was glad to hear that repairs are on the horizon. This winter, he expressed disappointment county officials weren’t moving more quickly.
The judge said in a recent email that he and other court officials are still “disappointed with the pace.”
“We have been told it will be November before all is finished,” Craig said. “We have been promised that much of the work will take place in the relatively cool mornings and evenings, and on weekends to minimize noise disruption.”
But since the COVID-19 pandemic has sidetracked jury trials through Labor Day, noise should not be a big issue, he said.
The other part of the proposed contract focuses on another type of water problem at the Langford Building, which houses county offices not far away on East Russell Avenue.
Durham explained in his memo to commissioners that some of that structure’s brick walls were built as far back as 1916 and their mortar is failing.
