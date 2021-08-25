Report: Minorities in Greensboro, High Point more likely to be denied mortgage loans

GREENSBORO — People of color in the area are twice as likely to be denied mortgage loans as white borrowers, a startling new analysis from The Associated Press shows.
The information is part of a broader study that found racial bias in mortgage lending in all regions of the country.
Home ownership is considered the top way for families to build wealth and, historically, that choice has been less available to people of color — and the numbers bear that out.
The Associated Press found a disparity in 89 metropolitan areas, according to a review of publicly-available mortgage data compiled by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom based in New York City.
The survey shows that the Greensboro-High Point region ranks 52nd in those 89 metro areas in turning away Black borrowers, who are 1.8 times more likely to be denied mortgages than white borrowers.
The region ranks even worse among the metros — third in the nation — for disadvantages suffered by Latino borrowers, who are 2.7 times more likely to be denied mortgages than white borrowers.
Local and state experts say that until lending practices become more equitable, which can be accomplished by enforcing anti-bias laws already in place, those disparities will undoubtedly continue.
"I have a great deal of faith in law and I really do believe if you have laws and you enforce them it changes conduct and ultimately it changes minds," said Kathryn A. Sabbeth, an associate professor at the University of North Carolina School of Law.
The in-depth study used data from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, a public database of millions of individual mortgage applications.
The Markup analyzed 17 million mortgage applications from 2019, classified them by metropolitan areas and used statistical formulas to show the likelihood that applicants would be denied, linking that with race.
Of 572 small and large communities in the nation, 89 metro areas — including Greensboro-High Point, Raleigh-Cary and Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia — showed significant evidence that borrowers were at a disadvantage because of their race.
The survey also showed that even people of color with similar income and debt records to whites were denied mortgages at a higher rate.
Still, while the data is troubling, it only reaffirms what many have long suspected about the lending practices of leading financial institutions. But what may have seemed like a problem for other cities has been put into stark perspective by the new report.
This area, in lending to minorities, may not be the worst — but it's far from the best. The Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical area covers Guilford, Rockingham and Randolph counties with a population of more than 760,000 people.
And it's among those people where there are disparities that are difficult to explain away, the survey data shows.
In 2019, Black people applied for 1,226 mortgage loans, according to survey data. But 114 of those loans — 9.3% — were denied.
By comparison, white applicants asked for 4,045 loans with 209 applications declined for a 4.2% rejection rate.
Latinos, however, saw the highest disparity, with 11% of 428 applications being declined.
Elsewhere in the state's major metro areas, similar figures surfaced.
The Raleigh-Cary region, with 1.3 million people, saw whites denied mortgages at a 3.4% rate while Blacks were denied at a rate of 8.8% and Latinos at 8.2%.
In Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, a metro area with 2.5 million, the gap was even greater: Whites were denied mortgages at a 4.7% rate while Blacks were turned down at a 10.3% rate.
In 1930, according to the report, the federal government encouraged lending institutions to deny mortgages to prospective homebuyers who lived in neighborhoods with high populations of Black people or immigrants. The practice became known as “redlining” because the government-sponsored Home Owners’ Loan Corporation drew red lines around these neighborhoods, deeming them a hazardous credit risk.
The Fair Housing Act of 1968 made it illegal to deny someone housing based on their race or other protected categories, according to the report. Despite the law, people of color continue to be denied mortgages at higher rates than white people, researchers and journalists have shown.
Institutional bias and outright racism are still factors that deny mortgages to people of color, said Sabbeth, the UNC law professor.
Sabbeth believes, however, better enforcement of the laws already on the books can have a direct impact on the disparity.
But first, political and judicial leaders must find the will to implement and enforce those laws.
Financial institutions have pushed back on the evidence that shows systemic racial bias, but Sabbeth said that from her research, bias is real.
"It is still a practice where these banks are drawing maps on where they will or will not make loans. And the drawing of these maps is racial, there’s no denying that," she said.
The fact that people of color rent their homes by a higher percentage also puts them at a disadvantage, she said, because credit reporting agencies don't consider a reliable history of making rent or utility payments as part of a good credit history.
One bit of hope, she said, is the fact that the Fannie Mae lending agency has begun to incorporate rent payments in its mortgage application evaluation process.
"Because, historically, credit-score algorithms have failed to take into account rent payments and utility payments, the credit scores of African Americans and Latinos have been unfairly disadvantaged in my view," Sabbeth said.
In the meantime, programs like those offered by the city of Greensboro aim to assist first-time homebuyers so they can begin to build wealth and overcome biases in the system.
The city is one of many organizations in the region that are trying to push back on such disadvantages to encourage home ownership among minorities. From its financial education programs to down-payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, the programs are part of the City Council's stated priority of improving housing conditions for residents.
