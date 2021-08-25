Report: Minorities in Greensboro, High Point more likely to be denied mortgage loans

"I have a great deal of faith in law and I really do believe if you have laws and you enforce them it changes conduct and ultimately it changes minds," said Kathryn A. Sabbeth, an associate professor at the University of North Carolina School of Law.

The in-depth study used data from the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, a public database of millions of individual mortgage applications.

The Markup analyzed 17 million mortgage applications from 2019, classified them by metropolitan areas and used statistical formulas to show the likelihood that applicants would be denied, linking that with race.

Of 572 small and large communities in the nation, 89 metro areas — including Greensboro-High Point, Raleigh-Cary and Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia — showed significant evidence that borrowers were at a disadvantage because of their race.

The survey also showed that even people of color with similar income and debt records to whites were denied mortgages at a higher rate.

Still, while the data is troubling, it only reaffirms what many have long suspected about the lending practices of leading financial institutions. But what may have seemed like a problem for other cities has been put into stark perspective by the new report.