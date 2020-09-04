RALEIGH — Mail balloting in the presidential election began Friday as North Carolina started sending out more than 600,000 ballots to voters — responding to a massive spike in requests that has played out across the country as people look for a safer way to cast ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 643,000 ballots requested in the state's initial wave were more than 16 times the number North Carolina sent out at the same time four years ago. The requests came overwhelmingly from Democratic and independent voters, a reflection of a new partisan divide over mail voting.
It was one more bit of evidence backing up what experts have been predicting for months: Worries about becoming infected with COVID-19 are likely to push tens of millions of people to vote by mail for the first time, transforming the way the presidential election is conducted.
In 2016, just one-quarter of the electorate cast votes through the mail.
This time, elections officials expect the majority of voters to do so.
Wisconsin has already received nearly 100,000 more requests than it did in the 2016 election.
In Florida, 3.3 million people requested ballots during the 2016 election. This year, the state has already received 4.2 million requests.
While ballots go out in two weeks in other battleground states such as Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all eyes are on North Carolina as it leads off.
Wake County, which includes the capital city of Raleigh, accounts for more than 100,000 requests for absentee ballots so far. This week, the office groaned under the twin stresses of record mail voting and the pandemic.
On Thursday, workers in yellow vests and masks sat at folding tables spaced apart in a county warehouse, affixing address labels to envelopes and then putting the ballots inside. Gary Sims, the director of the State Board of Elections, said the pandemic presents new challenges for the workers, not the least of which is social distancing.
“We’re already at over three times the amount of requests that we’ve ever had in its entirety in an election,” Sims said.
The increase in interest has come with an increase in partisan division. The GOP has historically done well in North Carolina mail voting, but this year the people asking for the ballots are not Republicans. Democrats requested more than 337,000 ballots and independents 200,000. That's compared to only 103,000 sought by Republicans.
Voters in the state can continue to request ballots up until Oct. 27, though that may be too close to the Nov. 3 election for them to receive and return it to their local elections office in time.
The Democratic lead in mail ballots isn't only in North Carolina. In Maine, 60% of requests for mail ballots have been made by Democrats and 22% by independents.
In Pennsylvania, Democrats have requested nearly triple the number of absentee ballots as Republicans.
In Florida, where the GOP once dominated mail voting, 47.5% of requests have come from Democrats and 32% from Republicans.
“These numbers are astronomical, and on top of that there's these clear partisan differences,” said Michael McDonald, a political scientist at the University of Florida who tracks early voting.
The party split comes as President Donald Trump has baselessly derided mail-in ballots as vulnerable to fraud, even though multiple studies have debunked the notion.
The numbers in North Carolina and elsewhere suggest Republicans are listening to Trump, shying away from mail ballots while Democrats rush to use them.
The Democrats' advantage in mail voting won't necessarily translate into an advantage in the election. Ballots cast on Election Day are expected to be mostly Republican.
“Even if the Democrats build up a huge lead in the early-vote ballot, I still need to see the Election Day votes because that's going to be that red wave," McDonald said.
On Wednesday, while in North Carolina, Trump suggested that supporters vote once by mail and a second time in person to test whether the system could weed out voter fraud.
Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of North Carolina's Board of Elections, later warned that voting twice in the state is a felony.
