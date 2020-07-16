Road work ahead sign

GREENSBORO — A section of Hobbs Road will be under construction through the end of the month for resurfacing, the city said in a news release. 

The city said beginning at 9 a.m. today, Hobbs Road between Holden and Westridge roads will be resurfaced. Alternate lanes will be closed at various times during the resurfacing, which will take place on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 31. 

Motorists should use caution in the area and expect delays, the city said. 

