GREENSBORO — A section of Hobbs Road will be under construction through the end of the month for resurfacing, the city said in a news release.
The city said beginning at 9 a.m. today, Hobbs Road between Holden and Westridge roads will be resurfaced. Alternate lanes will be closed at various times during the resurfacing, which will take place on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 31.
Motorists should use caution in the area and expect delays, the city said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.