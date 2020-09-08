Few details are available about Donald Trump's first visit to Winston-Salem as president, but Tuesday's event will be a campaign rally and local officials are already planning road closures in and around Smith Reynolds Airport.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. today, local authorities will close all lanes of traffic on North Liberty Street between 28th Street and Glenn Avenue as a prelude to Trump's visit.
Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and Winston-Salem police will re-route traffic away from Smith Reynolds Airport, where Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.
Sheriff's deputies, city police and Secret Service agents will work together during Trump's visit to protect the president and the attendees at Trump's "Make America Great Again" rally at the airport, said La Shanda Millner, the public relations manager of the sheriff's office.
Tickets from the Trump campaign are required to attend the event, according to the campaign's website. People may only register for up to two tickets per mobile number. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be reserved at www.donaldjtrump.com/events.
Before people can register, they must assume all risks of attending the event related to exposure to COVID and release the Trump campaign and the airport from any liability, the campaign says on its website.
Air Force One will land at Smith Reynolds Airport's runway 1533, said Mark Davidson, the airport's director. The runaway spans 6,655 feet.
People can see Air Force One approach and land at the airport from Winston Lake Park and along New Walkertown Road, Carver School Road and North Liberty Street.
"It's exciting no matter what your political affiliation is," Davidson said. "When it (Air Force One) breaks through the clouds, it's pretty exciting to see."
Masks, hand sanitizer and temperature checks will be given to every attendee at the event, a Trump campaign official said. The Trump campaign official didn't answer questions about whether Trump will wear a mask at the event.
Trump should wear a mask during his campaign stop today in Winston-Salem, said Dave Plyler, the Republican chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
"It's been ordered by the governor," Plyler said of the state's face-covering edict. "When in Rome, do as the Romans do. When in North Carolina, do as the governor says."
Trump, a Republican, is running for re-election against Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee and a former vice president. In late July, Trump publicly supported wearing masks as a way to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, even though he seldom wears a mask in public.
"He (Trump) is a citizen of the United States, but he is also a guest in our county," Plyler said. "Without a mask, he could get sick, and he could blame the governor."
As a Monday in North Carolina, there are 177,919 cases of COVID-19, and 2,897 deaths among state residents to the coronavirus, state health officials say.
Biden issued a statement Monday night about Trump's visit to North Carolina, criticizing Trump amid the coronavirus pandemic and the lingering economic turmoil.
"In the past week, nearly 10,000 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Carolina and close to 200 North Carolinians have died due to the virus," Biden said. "Since the middle of March, more than 1.2 million North Carolinians have filed for unemployment benefits, and the state’s unemployment rate shot up in July to nearly double what it was last year.
"Yet today, North Carolinians will not hear President Trump discuss how he plans to get this virus under control, nor will they hear plans to safely restart our economy or provide much-needed relief to struggling workers, parents, and small business owners," Biden said.
"President Trump’s mismanagement has cost too many North Carolinians their lives and livelihoods, with communities of color bearing the brunt of the devastation," Biden said. "He has looked away from North Carolinians in need of a lifeline, even as his wealthy corporate donors get ahead."
Biden said as president he will fight to bring the country together, defeat the pandemic and build the economy back better.
State's latest measures
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced measures last week to relax certain statewide coronavirus-related restrictions, citing recent stabilization in new COVID-19 cases and a slight decline in hospitalizations amid the pandemic.
The latest phase, which began Friday, includes partial indoor reopenings of fitness and sports venues. It expands mass gathering limits from 10 to 25 people indoors and from 25 to 50 outdoors.
Trump campaign officials will decide where the president will deliver his speech at Smith Reynolds Airport, said Davidson. Under Cooper's latest executive order, it is recommended that people maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing. People are also required to wear face coverings in most public venues.
"There is no excuse," Plyler said about wearing a mask. "He (Trump) just needs to do it."
It will be appropriate for the president to remove his mask when he delivers his speech today, Plyler said. However, the president wearing a mask will set the right example for other people, Plyler said.
Plyler has a medical appointment at Wake Forest Baptist Medical earlier today and said he likely will not attend Trump's campaign event at the airport.
But Plyler said he's pleased that Trump is visiting Winston-Salem.
"You honor the office — whether you agree with President Trump or if you disagree with him," Plyler said. "His office is the highest office in the land, and that needs to be respected."
N.C. important for Trump in 2020
Aaron Berlin, the chairman of the Forsyth County Republican Party, said in a statement that local Republicans are excited to welcome Trump to Winston-Salem.
"North Carolina is an important state for him to win this year," Berlin said. "I will definitely attend the event and am confident we will see the same enthusiasm and results for the president we saw in 2016."
Four years ago, Trump, who was then the Republican presidential nominee, visited the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex on a campaign stop.
"President Trump has come to North Carolina more frequently and spent more time with North Carolinians than our own governor," Berlin said. "Gov. Cooper has shown North Carolinians time and time again that he does not care about the small business owners across the state. Both President Trump and (Republican gubernatorial candidate and Lt. Governor) Dan Forest will open up businesses and have our economy booming."
Austin Cook, a spokesman for the N.C. Democratic Party, issued a statement Friday about Trump's visit to Winston-Salem.
"More than 170,000 people in our state have contracted COVID-19, and holding a full-scale rally like this shows just how little Donald Trump cares about those North Carolinians and the thousands of others who have lost loved ones to this virus," Cook said. "Trump’s blasé attitude towards this health crisis is putting North Carolina families at risk, and it’s exactly why he’s failed to contain the coronavirus across our country.
Mayor Allen Joines of Winston-Salem said he likely will not attend Trump's campaign event at the airport.
Joines, a Democrat, hasn't received an invitation from the White House or the Trump's campaign staff to greet the president at the airport, he said. Trump's visit to Winston-Salem is a campaign event rather than an official visit by the president of the United States, Joines said.
Asked if Trump should wear a mask during his visit to the Twin City, Joines said, "I would hope he would follow the protocols we have in North Carolina."
