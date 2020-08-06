road generic (copy) (copy)
photo courtesy Thinkstock

GREENSBORO — Connector Road, the road that connects Country Park and the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, will be closed to cyclists and pedestrians through December, according to the city. 

The road closure will permit construction vehicle access and ensure park-goers' safety during the Greensboro Science Center renovation project, the city said. 

Nathanael Greene Drive, from Orman Road into Country Park, will continue to be closed to all traffic, including pedestrians.

Pedestrians and cyclists who wish to move between the two parks must use the Military Park's Winston Monument Trail near the Veteran's Memorial at Country Park, the city said. 

