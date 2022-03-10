Roll play: This Greensboro bike ride is geared to those wanting to get back in the saddle

“We want people to just be there, enjoy it,” said Carl Fenske, a board member of an organization called Bicycling in Greensboro. “We encourage families to come. They're responsible for their own kids, of course, but we've had third-graders ride with us.”

Brown and Fenske came up with the idea and kicked it off last year. Each weekly ride averaged between 10 and 20 riders during the season, which began in June and ended in October.

"Some of them came and did virtually all of them and some of them just came for three or four and felt like they had learned what they needed to do and went off (on their own)," Brown said.

The routes change from week to week and volunteers from the Greensboro Velo Club, Bikesboro, Bicycling in Greensboro and cycles de ORO help out during the rides.

The rides last about an hour and cover six to 10 miles. Participants ride two abreast, which is safer for motorists to pass rather than a long row of single-file riders, Fenske said.

The routes begin and end at cycles de ORO (701-A Hill St just off Battleground Avenue). There’s a “meet and greet” at 6 p.m. and short briefing before the ride starts at 6:30 p.m.