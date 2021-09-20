Rural Guilford residents on pandemic relief: That money can help us heal

Growth can only come to a thriving community, added one woman affiliated with the YMCA, and broadband can help young people maintain their access to remote learning.

But one businessman said the AT&T internet he uses to work from home in the insurance business is barely adequate. And he believes with regional leaders promoting the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite just to the south, reliable broadband will be essential to attracting a major industry.

He and others said future workers will need places to live, but water and sewer services are limited outside the Greensboro city limits.

Several people urged the commissioners to think big and work with Greensboro officials and the area’s other communities to find ways to expand water and sewer access to the undeveloped land that is waiting for growth.

Melvin “Skip” Alston, who chairs the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, sat at a table at the front of the group and said before the end of the one-hour discussion: “We just need to listen to our bosses. And you are our bosses. So your time here, it means a lot.”

And the commissioners, Alston said, are deliberate about holding community meetings in every corner of the county before making decisions about how to spend the money.

The process is likely to take months, Alston said.

