A Rural Hall woman died Saturday in a wreck in the 6200 block of University Parkway in Winston-Salem.

Kelly Burick Taylor, 45, was traveling north around noon when the 2008 Nissan Pathfinder she was driving hit a parked refuse truck on the right side of the road, according to Winston-Salem police.

Police said the reason for the collision was unknown and the wreck is under investigation. That section of University Parkway was closed for about four hours.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene, and a male passenger in the SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

This is 11th motor-vehicle fatality in the city this year, compared with 10 at this time in 2019.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. People can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.

