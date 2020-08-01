The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: 123,878 as of 3:25 p.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 1,730 new infections since Friday. There were 26,510 tests completed on Saturday, with more than 1.78 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Seven percent of tests returned Friday were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 5,167 cases of COVID-19 and 147 related deaths as of Saturday's report. These numbers represent increases of 74 new cases and five new deaths since Friday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 97 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 5,071 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 140 deaths. That is an increase of 114 new cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 476 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,755 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: As of Friday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 2,189 total cases of COVID-19 (129 per 10,000 residents) and 41 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,635 cases (97 per 10,000 residents) and 17 deaths, Forsyth County has had 4,883 cases (127 per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths, Randolph County has had 2,049 cases (141 per 10,000 residents) and 36 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 461 cases (50 per 10,000 residents) and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,964 statewide as of Saturday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 40 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,151 are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, 78 fewer than the initial count reported on Friday, according to the latest state statistics.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 4.54 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 68,605 since Friday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 152,870 as of Saturday, a one-day increase of 1,371 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.