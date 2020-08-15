The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with afternoon updates from Guilford County and the CDC: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,536 new cases as of 12:30 p.m. Saturday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 143,706 . There were 19,320 tests completed on Friday. Seven percent of tests returned Friday were positive. Over 1.9 million tests have been completed since the pandemic began, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
- According to state health officials, there were 43 more coronavirus cases reported Saturday and no new deaths. So far in the county, 5,911 residents have become infected, a rate of 111 cases per 10,000 residents, and 158 people have died.
- As of 3 p.m. Friday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 5,816 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 152 deaths, an increase of 56 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 544 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,475 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows in Alamance County there are 2,612 cases (157 per 10,000 residents) and 42 deaths; in Davidson County, 1,864 cases (112 per 10,000 residents) and 23 deaths; in Forsyth County, 5,513 cases (145 cases per 10,000 residents) and 56 deaths; in Randolph County, 2,243 cases (156 cases per 10,000 residents) and 39 deaths; and in Rockingham County, 585 cases (65 cases per 10,000 residents) and six deaths.
N.C. deaths: According to the latest state figures, as of Saturday, 2,343 state residents have died from COVID-19 or its related symptoms. That's 30 more than Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 91% of hospitals reporting, 1,032 people were hospitalized on Friday — the latest data available from the state — because of the coronavirus. That's 17 fewer than Thursday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 5.3 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 56,729 since Friday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 167,546 as of Friday, a one-day increase of 1,229 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
