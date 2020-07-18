Weather Alert

...HEAT INDEX VALUES IN THE LOW 100S TODAY... HIGH TEMPERATURES IN THE LOW TO MID 90S WILL COMBINE WITH HIGH DEWPOINT TEMPERATURES TO CREATE HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 100 TO 105 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON ACROSS MOST OF THE REGION. IF YOU MUST BE OUTDOORS TODAY, PLEASE DRINK PLENTY OF WATER, WEAR LOOSE FITTING, LIGHT COLORED CLOTHING AND TAKE BREAKS IN AN AIR CONDITIONED BUILDING. LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO, YOUR LOCAL MEDIA OR FOLLOW OUR WEB PAGE AT WEATHER.GOV/RAH OR TWITTER OR FACEBOOK FOR THE LATEST WEATHER UPDATES.