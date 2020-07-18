The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with afternoon updates from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: 97,958 as of noon Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 2,481 new infections since Friday and the highest one-day increase since the first case was identified in North Carolina in March. There were 23,440 tests completed on Saturday, the lowest number conducted this week. Nine percent of tests were positive on Friday, the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County's COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 4,061 cases of COVID-19 and 132 related deaths as of Saturday’s report. These numbers represent increases of 112 new cases and no new deaths since Friday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 76 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
• As of 3 p.m. Friday, the latest data available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 3,904 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 133 deaths. Those numbers are increases of 60 new cases and four new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said 411 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,037 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in counties surrounding Guilford continues to rise. As of Saturday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,648 total cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,392 cases and 16 deaths, Forsyth County has had 4,122 cases and 40 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,707 cases and 34 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 352 cases and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,629 statewide as of Saturday, according to state health officials. That's a one-day increase of 23 new fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 1,154 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19. That's 26 fewer than Friday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 3.5 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon, the latest data available. The number of cases nationally increased by 72,045 since Thursday. The CDC on Friday reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 137,864, a one-day increase of 926 new fatalities. The CDC is expected to update its information this afternoon.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
