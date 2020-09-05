The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,561 new cases as of noon Saturday, for a cumulative total of 175,815. There were 16,975 tests completed Saturday. Of the tests returned Thursday, 5.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 71 additional cases reported Saturday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,241 (136 cases per 10,000 residents), with 171 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 7,112 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 164 verified deaths. That's an increase of 70 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 610 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,123 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Saturday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,379 cases (203 cases per 10,000 residents) and 46 deaths; Davidson County had 2,277 cases (137 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,364 cases (168 cases per 10,000 residents) and 82 deaths; Randolph County had 2,486 cases (173 cases per 10,000 residents) and 45 deaths; and Rockingham County had 968 cases (107 cases per 10,000 residents) and eight deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 2,889 state residents have died. That's 50 more than Friday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 82% of hospitals reporting, 831 people were hospitalized Friday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 124 fewer than Thursday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 6.18 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon. There have been 290,942 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 187,159 as of Saturday, a one-day increase of 986 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
