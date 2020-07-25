The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data are preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: 111,092 as of 1 p.m. Saturday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That’s a one-day increase of 2,097 new infections since Friday. There were 25,417 tests completed on Saturday, with a total of nearly 1.58 million tests completed since the pandemic began. Eight percent of tests returned Friday were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
- According to state health officials, Guilford County has recorded 4,651 cases of COVID-19 and 139 related deaths as of Saturday's report. These numbers represent increases of 52 new cases and four new deaths since Friday. Since the pandemic began, Guilford County has recorded a rate of 87 cases of COVID-19 per 10,000 residents.
- As of 3 p.m. Friday, the latest date available, the Guilford County Department of Public Health said it has been notified of 4,516 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and verified 136 deaths. That is an increase of 34 new cases and one new death since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 443 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 2,367 people have recovered from the illness.
In the Triad: As of Saturday, according to state health officials, Alamance County has reported 1,920 total cases of COVID-19 and 40 deaths since the outbreak began, Davidson County has had 1,510 cases and 16 deaths, Forsyth County has had 4,515 cases and 41 deaths, Randolph County has had 1,904 cases and 35 deaths, and Rockingham County has had 401 cases and three deaths.
N.C. deaths: 1,778 statewide as of Saturday, according to state health officials. That’s a one-day increase of 32 fatalities.
N.C. hospitalizations: State health officials said 1,168 people are currently hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19, 14 fewer than Friday's initial count. Updated data shows that North Carolina has topped 1,200 hospitalizations at least four times this month, reaching a one-day high of 1,228 on Wednesday to pass the previously reported high of 1,188.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 4 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. The number of cases nationally increased by 72,219 since Thursday. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 143,868 as of Friday, a one-day increase of 1,113 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
