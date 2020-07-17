Road closed detour sign

File photo

 Kenwyn Caranna/BH Media

GREENSBORO — Starting today, a section of Interstate 73 in Guilford County will be closed nightly through Wednesday for repair work, transportation officials said.

The closures will be from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next day to allow for concrete surface rehabilitation work over nearly seven miles of Interstate 73/U.S. 421 between Interstates 40 and 85, the N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.

I-73 North is scheduled to be closed at Exit 122A. Traffic will be detoured to take Exit 122A to Groometown Road and return to I-73 North.

The ramp from I-85 Business to I-73 North (Exit 33B) is also scheduled to close, DOT said. Drivers will take Exit 33 to Groometown Road to return to I-73 North.

DOT advises drivers to allow extra time for detours.

Get real-time travel information at DriveNC.gov.

