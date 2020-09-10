Kay Hagan (copy)

Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan (right) smiles with her husband, Chip Hagan, as she wears a hard hat during the groundbreaking for a new, 180-foot-tall air traffic control tower at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro on June 5, 2019.

 Khadejeh Nikouyeh, News & Record

GREENSBORO — U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan, who died late last year, was a key advocate for a $61 million federal investment in a new air-traffic control tower at Piedmont Triad International Airport. 

With new legislation, Congress may commemorate her work by naming the tower now under construction after Hagan. 

Four senators announced Thursday they hope to honor the Greensboro Democrat by designating the tower as "Senator Kay Hagan Airport Traffic Control Tower."

On Thursday, Sens. Richard Burr, R-N.C., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Mark Warner, D-Va., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., introduced the legislation.

The group said in a news release that Hagan saw the limitations of the current tower at PTI and became a staunch advocate to procure funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. 

"Kay attended the tower's groundbreaking, demonstrating how committed she was to seeing this project through even after leaving public office," Burr said in the news release. She served in the Senate from 2008-2014. 

One of Hagan's last public appearances was in June 2019 at the groundbreaking ceremony for the tower. Hagan appeared at the event in a wheelchair roughly two years after contracting a brain inflammation from a tick-borne virus. 

Hagan, 66, died in October.  

