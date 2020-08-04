GREENSBORO — Seven new deaths have surfaced at Guilford County congregate living facilities.
Three more deaths of residents associated with Camden Health and Rehabilitation were reported in data released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday, for a total of 15 deaths since the outbreak began. Four additional residents tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 63. Twenty staff members previously had tested positive.
According to Tuesday’s state report, Abbotswood at Irving Park had four deaths, two of which were reported by the News & Record last week. Abbotswood also had three new positive cases of COVID-19, one staff member and two residents, for an overall total of 22 cases associated with the facility, according to state data.
One additional case was confirmed on Sunday, Allison Pait, executive director at Abbotswood, said in an email. However, she said, “All other cases are clear per the Centers for Disease Control timetable.”
Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center and Adams Farm Living & Rehabilitation each had new one death, according to Tuesday’s data.
Maple Grove had 12 new cases among residents, according to the state’s data. The facility has had a total of 22 deaths among residents and 124 positive cases among staff and residents since the outbreak began.
At Adams Farm, three new cases (one resident and two staff members) were reported by the state. The facility has had three deaths of residents and 29 cases.
At Guilford House Assisted Living & Memory Care, five new cases were confirmed by the facility, one involving a resident and four involving staff members, according to spokesman James Harvey. The facility has had a total of five deaths involving residents, and 15 residents and six employees currently are testing positive for the disease, he said.
That doesn’t match the state’s data, which shows fewer deaths (four) and a higher number of cases (23).
This may be due to a delay in the state’s compilation of figures as cases wind their way through the reporting system to be included.
Also, some positive cases may be cleared by the time a case makes it into the state’s database.
The state’s numbers Friends Homes at Guilford showed a decrease in the number of staff members who tested positive for COVID-19 when compared with the data released on Friday. Two staff members were reported to have tested positive in Tuesday’s report, versus eight in the report released Friday. A spokesperson for NCDHHS could not immediately be reached to explain the reason for the drop.
Tuesday’s data for a related facility, Friends Home West, shows an increase of three cases, one involving a resident and two involving staff members, and a total of six cases since the outbreak began. On Thursday, Arnie Thompson, executive director for Friends Homes, said the two campuses had a total of 18 cases (15 staff and three residents.)
At St. Gales Estates, one new positive case was reported in the state data, for a total of three cases among residents.
Previous outbreaks at Clapp’s Nursing Center, Piedmont Christian Home and Open Door Ministries are now over, according to state reports from Tuesday and Friday.
The state defines a COVID-19 ongoing outbreak as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
