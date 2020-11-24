Several COVID-19 deaths at 2 Greensboro nursing homes, according to the latest health department data; dozens of cases also reported.

GREENSBORO — Several deaths and dozens of COVID-19 cases at two Greensboro nursing homes are included in the latest data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Guilford Health Care Center had five additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 45 more cases of the disease — 26 among residents and 19 among staff members, according to Tuesday's report from the state. The reports are issued late Tuesday and Friday afternoons and do not include the dates of the deaths or test results.

According to Guilford Health's website, the facility had 10 current cases each among residents and staff members as of Tuesday. The facility's administrator could not be reached for comment late Tuesday afternoon, however, cases often are resolved by the time NCDHHS releases its reports.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The nursing home at 2041 Willow Road has had a total of six deaths involving residents and 62 cases, 41 involving residents, in the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, according to state data.