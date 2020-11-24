Several COVID-19 deaths at 2 Greensboro nursing homes, according to the latest health department data; dozens of cases also reported.

GREENSBORO — Several deaths and dozens of COVID-19 cases at two Greensboro nursing homes are included in the latest data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Guilford Health Care Center had five additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 and 45 more cases of the disease — 26 among residents and 19 among staff members, according to Tuesday's report from the state. The reports are issued late Tuesday and Friday afternoons and do not include the dates of the deaths or test results.
According to Guilford Health's website, the facility had 10 current cases each among residents and staff members as of Tuesday. The facility's administrator could not be reached for comment late Tuesday afternoon, however, cases often are resolved by the time NCDHHS releases its reports.
The nursing home at 2041 Willow Road has had a total of six deaths involving residents and 62 cases, 41 involving residents, in the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, according to state data.
In Friday's state report, two deaths from COVID-19 also were reported at Carolina Pines at Greensboro. Tuesday's report shows an additional 47 cases, 31 involving residents and 16 involving staff members, since Friday's data was released.
In a letter sent Tuesday to the residents and family members, Carolina Pines said two staff members and seven residents currently have active COVID-19 infections. The facility had an unannounced inspection by NCDHHS from Nov. 10-13 and was found to be "in compliance with all infection control practices and guidelines," according to the letter.
The facility at 109 South Holden Road has had a total of 96 positive cases in the ongoing outbreak, 71 of which involved residents, according to NCDHHS data.
In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
There were no additional cases documented in Tuesday's report for previous outbreaks at other Guilford County facilities.
