GREENSBORO — Sheriff Danny Rogers says transparency is the No. 1 reason body-worn cameras will now be used in the county's two jails.
The first round of cameras — about 30 — started being phased into the jails in Greensboro and High Point on Tuesday. In a press conference Tuesday at the jail in Greensboro, Rogers said the addition of cameras worn by detention officers will help bring the sheriff’s office “up to the 21st century.”
Some neighboring counties, such as Forsyth and Randolph, introduced body-worn cameras in recent years at their detention centers. Rogers said his office has been in the process of getting the cameras, which are the same as those worn by Guilford County deputies patrolling the streets, for several months.
The 105 body cameras for detention officers, which cost about $225,000, were approved in the budget by the county commissioners in 2019, Rogers said. Despite jail personnel previously not wearing cameras, the jails still use recording equipment inside the building. More than 600 cameras record activity throughout the Greensboro facility and there are over 200 in the jail in High Point.
The body-worn cameras, which will be fully distributed by the end of September, do not operate 24/7. Instead, the cameras record anytime an officer is face to face with an inmate or comes into contact with an incident. Rogers said there are policies and procedures in place that require the officers to activate the cameras.
“If an inmate walks up to me... immediately my camera goes on,” Rogers explained. “If there is an incident that occurs on the floor within the detention centers and resident hall, immediately the cameras are activated.”
“We want to make sure that people understand that nothing that has gone (on) inside our locations has been hidden,” Rogers said.
He hopes adding body-worn cameras will help simplify the review process when something happens, but assured the public that he does not believe there have been any improper incidents at the Guilford County jails.
“But nationally, I’ve seen it,” Rogers added.
Locally, protests in Forsyth County ignited in recent months after the public became aware of the death of John Neville, a 56-year-old Black man from Greensboro who died on Dec. 4, 2019, days after being arrested and taken into custody at the Forsyth County Detention Center.
Recently released body-worn camera footage from the jail reveals the moments surrounding what the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said was a medical emergency involving Neville. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center the day after being arrested and later died there. Five former detention officers and a nurse at the jail were charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to Neville’s death.
Meanwhile, the family of 33-year-old Tasha Thomas, who died shortly before midnight on May 2, 2018, in the jail in Greensboro, recently gained court approval to look at jail video around the time of her death.
At a protest and march for Thomas in June, Thomas’ mother said she suspects her daughter was not properly cared for in jail and believes the actions of jail staff might have contributed to her death.
Though he didn't mention Thomas during the news conference, Rogers noted that he hopes the new camera system will enhance the jails’ ability to provide a secure environment for inmates and staff.
“I want to make sure that (detention officers) are protected so if someone complains and the detention officer is right, then the camera system shows that they’re right,” Rogers said. “If someone complains and the camera system shows that they’re not right, then the camera system shows that.
"It gives us an opportunity to show that we’re not biased and we have nothing to hide.”
