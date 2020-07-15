UPDATE — Authorities announced Rambeaut was found safe and is home with his family.
GRAHAM — Authorities are seeking help from the public to find an elderly Graham man last seen Tuesday, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office said in a news release today.
The sheriff's office said Lewis Rambeaut, 82, was last seen about 5 p.m. Rambeaut's red 1999 Ford F-150 truck with license plate number LZW-6008 is also missing.
The sheriff's office described Rambeaut as a white man with gray hair and brown eyes, who is 6 feet tall and 160 pounds. He lives on Mattie Florence Drive in Graham, according to the sheriff's office.
A Silver Alert issued said Rambeaut might be traveling to 3663 Pea Ridge Road in New Hill.
The sheriff's office said Rambeaut has cognitive issues and is currently taking medication. They ask anyone who sees Rambeaut to call 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.