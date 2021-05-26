Should Greensboro police be investigated for their conduct? A councilwoman thinks so.

GREENSBORO — Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy believes it’s time for the city to take an in-depth look at how police interact with the public nearly three years after an unarmed Black man died in their custody.
She plans to open that discussion Tuesday at the next council work session.
Kennedy hopes the conversation will lead to an independent investigation of police conduct both in the Marcus Smith case and in other interactions with minorities and how department policies have contributed to what she says is a climate of “fear and distrust.”
“This is about how,” she said, “we get better.”
In the year since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, protests and criticism of police practices nationwide have taken center stage.
Locally, Kennedy said some people in minority communities have told her they are afraid for their lives when encountering police.
“The fact that there are people in Greensboro (where) that is a thought in their heads is unacceptable to me,” she said.
Kennedy said her motivation stems from the Smith case, in which the homeless Black man was acting agitated and experiencing what appeared to be a mental health crisis in September 2018 when he asked officers for help.
Unable to settle him, officers excessively restrained Smith, binding his hands and feet together behind his back on a downtown street. The manner in which he was immobilized led to his death, according to a state medical examiner. It also forced Greensboro police to abandon the practice.
After a probe by the State Bureau of Investigation, District Attorney Avery Crump chose not to charge those involved in the incident.
But in 2019, Smith’s family sued the city, eight police officers and two paramedics for wrongful death.
Kennedy said she believes an inherent conflict of interest exists between a district attorney and any police department because they work together on criminal prosecution. If police officers are under suspicion of breaking the law, she said, relying on a DA isn’t effective or neutral.
“In an instance where there’s a question of police misconduct that may need prosecuting, it’s irresponsible to leave it in the hands of a DA,” Kennedy said. “We want an independent look at how our police department has behaved, particularly in ... an instance of a civilian death.”
An investigation could look at the Smith case, but it could also go beyond that, she added.
“Certainly that’s a piece of it, but for me this is a broader conversation,” she said.
She said the city should “identify a truly neutral third party” to conduct the investigation.
Still, nothing can happen without support of the greater City Council. Two years ago, before the Smith family’s lawsuit, the same council voted unanimously to discuss opening an independent investigation of the case. That was later dropped after the family filed its federal lawsuit.
Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter, who is a staunch advocate for the police department, said Wednesday that a mechanism already exists to conduct independent investigations into police conduct: the Greensboro Community Justice Advisory Commission.
The group, which is appointed by and reports to council, has a stated obligation to “identify, address and monitor issues” related to policing.
Abuzuaiter said in the Smith case, the police department’s internal affairs division also investigated and found no wrongdoing.
“I think it’s been investigated thoroughly,” she said. “Of course, council can make that decision if they want to move further with that. I’m not opposed to it being discussed, but I believe it’s been thoroughly investigated. I’m just not sure after basically three investigations that we need to move further.”
Regarding any suggestion that the department’s culture needs reshaping, Abuzuaiter said Chief Brian James, who took the job in early 2020, has done as much as any leader can to make positive change. He has held community meetings, police officers regularly appear at neighborhood events and James has changed several police policies.
But the lawsuit is ongoing and advocates for the Smith family say the department has a history of treating minorities badly.
In Smith’s case, police used a device called a RIPP Hobble to bind Smith’s hands and feet together behind his back.
Although the device is no longer used by the department, a recent report shows it was employed hundreds of times prior to the tragedy.
Independent journalists at The Marshall Project reported this week that court records show that in the four years before Smith’s death, 275 people were restrained in the same manner — two-thirds of whom were Black.
