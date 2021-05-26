Should Greensboro police be investigated for their conduct? A councilwoman thinks so.

She said the city should “identify a truly neutral third party” to conduct the investigation.

Still, nothing can happen without support of the greater City Council. Two years ago, before the Smith family’s lawsuit, the same council voted unanimously to discuss opening an independent investigation of the case. That was later dropped after the family filed its federal lawsuit.

Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter, who is a staunch advocate for the police department, said Wednesday that a mechanism already exists to conduct independent investigations into police conduct: the Greensboro Community Justice Advisory Commission.

The group, which is appointed by and reports to council, has a stated obligation to “identify, address and monitor issues” related to policing.

Abuzuaiter said in the Smith case, the police department’s internal affairs division also investigated and found no wrongdoing.

“I think it’s been investigated thoroughly,” she said. “Of course, council can make that decision if they want to move further with that. I’m not opposed to it being discussed, but I believe it’s been thoroughly investigated. I’m just not sure after basically three investigations that we need to move further.”