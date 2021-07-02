 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Show of hands: In this Greensboro 'rumble,' first you hit it out, then hug it out
0 Comments
featured

Show of hands: In this Greensboro 'rumble,' first you hit it out, then hug it out

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Put down the guns and pick up the gloves.

That's what organizers of "Rumble in the Buck," an event aimed at deterring gun violence, are asking from the community. 

"Last year, (Greensboro) hit a record with our murder rate," said Anthony Morgan II, a local activist and one of several organizers for Rumble in the Buck. "We need this." 

On Friday night, first-time fighters and seasoned sparrers came together at Fanta City Event Center on West Market Street to not only entertain, but to educate — to show the community that using guns isn't the way to solve problems. 

In 2020, 61 people were killed in Greensboro — a record that shattered the city’s previous high of 45 in 2019. So far in 2021, the number of killings is on track to match the previous year.

"Looking at the violence in our communities," Morgan said, "and coming out of the pandemic, I think it's important to have things where the Black community — and not only the Black community, but the whole community — can come together, have fun and be able to put on a show."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rumble in the Buck was founded by Jamaul Vinson-Bey, a Burlington native who hosted the inaugural event in his hometown last April. He plans to take the event all around the Triad before hitting different cities across the state, discouraging gun violence along the way.

While not only promoting a message, money raised from tickets will support three nonprofits.

As far as the fighters, they were in the ring for free. They didn't take home anything other than lumps and bruised egos.

"They're fighting simply for the cause," Morgan said.

Morgan says he sees boxing as a "creative way" for people to show they're in control of their emotions. 

"With boxing, when you come together, you fight it out and you duke it out, but then you hug it out," Morgan explained. "You’ve got to come to the middle of that ring and shake hands."

It's a lesson he thinks is valuable for the youth of Greensboro. 

"When we have kids shooting each other without thinking twice about it," Morgan said, "we have to start somewhere."

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News