 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Silver Alert canceled for 21-year-old woman who was reported missing from Greensboro
0 comments

Silver Alert canceled for 21-year-old woman who was reported missing from Greensboro

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Updated 7:19 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert for Chyann Julianna Busche has been canceled, according to a release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. No further details were given.

Posted 6:45 p.m. Oct. 26

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Greensboro, according to a release from the center.

Chyann Julianna Busche, 21, was last seen at 2708 16th St. She is believed to suffer from a cognitive impairment.

Busche is white, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 263 pounds.

She has shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes. Busche was last seen wearing a red and orange Fila jacket, blue jeans and flip-flops.

Anyone with information about Busche's whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222.

Chyann Julianna Busche.jpg

Chyann Julianna Busche

 Courtesy of N.C. Department of Public Safety
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News