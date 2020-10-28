Silver Alert canceled for 21-year-old woman who was reported missing from Greensboro

Updated 7:19 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert for Chyann Julianna Busche has been canceled, according to a release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. No further details were given.

Posted 6:45 p.m. Oct. 26

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Greensboro, according to a release from the center.

Chyann Julianna Busche, 21, was last seen at 2708 16th St. She is believed to suffer from a cognitive impairment.

Busche is white, 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 263 pounds.

She has shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes. Busche was last seen wearing a red and orange Fila jacket, blue jeans and flip-flops.

Anyone with information about Busche's whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222.