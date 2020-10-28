Silver Alert canceled for 67-year-old man who was reported missing from High Point

Updated 7:23 p.m.

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert for Ariail Edward Harrison has been canceled, according to a release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. No further details were given.

Posted 6:21 p.m. Oct. 26

HIGH POINT — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from High Point, according to a release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Ariail Edward Harrison, 67, was last seen at 1733-3D Abberton Way. See the correction at bottom of this story.

Harrison is white, 6 feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He has green eyes and shoulder-length white hair.

He may be driving a 2006 white Toyota Scion with the N.C. license plate DFD-7680

Harrison is believed to suffer from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call J. McGhinnis at the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.