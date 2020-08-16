Paul Ennis McAdoo Jr.

McAdoo

 N.C. Center for Missing Persons, Provided

Updated 1:10 p.m. Aug. 16

HIGH POINT — A Silver Alert for Paul Ennis McAdoo Jr. has been canceled by the High Point Police Department, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Further details were not immediately available.

Posted 10:27 p.m. Aug. 15

HIGH POINT — Authorities are looking for missing, endangered 79-year-old man last seen in High Point.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Paul Ennis McAdoo Jr., who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the agency said Saturday.

McAdoo is a Black man who is 6 feet tall, 195 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a short-sleeved Hawaiian shirt with blue pants and brown shoes. 

He was last seen at 3910 Stafford Run Court and was heading north, possibly to Maryland, in a 2014 silver Mercedes Benz with N.C. plates PMCAD00.

Anyone with information is asked to call the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments