Silver Alert issued for 21-year-old woman missing from Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Greensboro, according to a release from the center.
Chyann Julianna Busche, 21, was last seen at 2708 16th St. She is believed to suffer from a cognitive impairment.
Busche is white, 5 feet, three inches tall and weighs about 263 pounds.
She has shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes. Bursche was last seen wearing a red and orange Fila jacket, blue jeans and flip flops.
Anyone with information about Busche's whereabouts is asked to call call Detective Poole at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222.
