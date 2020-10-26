 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for 21-year-old woman missing from Greensboro
Silver Alert issued for 21-year-old woman missing from Greensboro

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a woman missing from Greensboro, according to a release from the center.

Chyann Julianna Busche, 21, was last seen at 2708 16th St. She is believed to suffer from a cognitive impairment.

Busche is white, 5 feet, three inches tall and weighs about 263 pounds.

She has shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes. Bursche was last seen wearing a red and orange Fila jacket, blue jeans and flip flops.

Anyone with information about Busche's whereabouts is asked to call call Detective Poole at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222.

Chyann Julianna Busche

 Courtesy of N.C. Department of Public Safety
Breaking News