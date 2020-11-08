Silver Alert issued for 57-year-old man missing from Guilford County

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Guilford County man.
Anthony Wayne Jones, 57, was last seen at 6538 Mowery Road in Climax.
Jones is described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has short, gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a green John Deere hat, a blue long-sleeved thermal shirt and blue jeans.
Jones is believed to suffer from a cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff at 336-641-3356.
