Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old man missing from High Point

HIGH POINT — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from High Point, according to a release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Edward Harrison Ariail, 67, was last seen at 1733-3D Abberton Way.

Ariail is white, 6 feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds. He has green eyes and short white hair.

He may be driving a 2006 white Toyota Scion with the N.C. license plate DFD-7680

Ariail is believed to suffer from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call J. McGhinnis at the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.