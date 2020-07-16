Updated 2:32 p.m.
GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert issued for Billy Heath.
GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert was issued about 12:30 p.m. today for an 84-year-old man last seen in Greensboro.
Billy Heath was last spotted at 3224 N.C. 150 East and is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons said.
The alert described Heath as a white male with short gray hair and brown eyes, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds. He was wearing a teal and green, long-sleeve, button-down shirt with brown khaki pants.
Heath might be traveling in a green 2005 Scion Toyota with the N.C. license plate number FJZ9224, the center said.
Anyone with information about Heath should call Sgt. Triche at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at 336-641-3355.
