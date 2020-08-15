Paul Ennis McAdoo Jr.

HIGH POINT — Authorities are looking for missing, endangered 79-year-old man last seen in High Point.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Paul Ennis McAdoo Jr., who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the agency said Saturday.

McAdoo is a Black man who is 6 feet tall, 195 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a short-sleeved Hawaiian shirt with blue pants and brown shoes. 

He was last seen at 3910 Stafford Run Court and was heading north, possibly to Maryland, in a 2014 silver Mercedes Benz with N.C. plates PMCAD00.

Anyone with information is asked to call the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.

