HIGH POINT — Authorities are looking for missing, endangered 79-year-old man last seen in High Point.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Paul Ennis McAdoo Jr., who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the agency said Saturday.
McAdoo is a Black man who is 6 feet tall, 195 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a short-sleeved Hawaiian shirt with blue pants and brown shoes.
He was last seen at 3910 Stafford Run Court and was heading north, possibly to Maryland, in a 2014 silver Mercedes Benz with N.C. plates PMCAD00.
Anyone with information is asked to call the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.
