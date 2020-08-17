BURLINGTON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 19-year-old, according to a news release from Burlington police.
Melquan Tahleek Irvin of Maple Avenue was last seen walking away from his home at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, police said.
Irvin, who suffers from a cognitive impairment and requires medication, is six feet and three inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing white gym shorts and a white shirt.
Anyone with information can contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.
