Melquan Tahleek Irvin

Irvin

 Courtesy of Burlington Police Department

BURLINGTON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 19-year-old, according to a news release from Burlington police. 

Melquan Tahleek Irvin of Maple Avenue was last seen walking away from his home at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday, police said. 

Irvin, who suffers from a cognitive impairment and requires medication, is six feet and three inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing white gym shorts and a white shirt. 

Anyone with information can contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments