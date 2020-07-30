BURLINGTON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing out of Burlington, police said in a news release.

Quentin Jerel Golden, 29, of Knollwood Drive in Burlington, was last seen on Wednesday about 9 p.m., according to police. 

Golden, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet and 9 inches tall, and weighing 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes, police said. 

Golden is known to frequent North Church Street and Graham Hopedale Road in Burlington, according to police. 

Anyone with information can contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.

