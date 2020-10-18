Silver Alert issued for missing Burlington man

BURLINGTON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Burlington.
Jamar Lee Wilkerson, 40, of East Sixth Street, was last seen at his residence at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Burlington police said in a news release.
Wilkerson suffers from cognitive impairment and requires medication, police said.
Wilkerson is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He is black, with a short afro and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and a hat.
He has a cellphone and is believed to be carrying a large green duffel bag.
Anyone with information about Wilkerson's whereabouts is asked to call police at (336) 229-3500.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!