Silver Alert issued for missing Burlington man

BURLINGTON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from Burlington.

Jamar Lee Wilkerson, 40, of East Sixth Street, was last seen at his residence at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Burlington police said in a news release.

Wilkerson suffers from cognitive impairment and requires medication, police said.

Wilkerson is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He is black, with a short afro and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and a hat.

He has a cellphone and is believed to be carrying a large green duffel bag.

Anyone with information about Wilkerson's whereabouts is asked to call police at (336) 229-3500.