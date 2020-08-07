Bobby Clay Bridges

BURLINGTON — A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing out of Burlington, police said in a news release. 

Bobby Clay Bridges, 34, of Friendly Road in Burlington was last walking away for his home about 10:45 a.m., police said. 

Bridges, who suffers from a cognitive impairment and requires medication, is about 5 foot 7l, weighs about 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a green shirt, according to police. 

Bridges frequents North Church Street and Graham Hopedale Road in Burlington, police said. 

The Burlington Police Department asks anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. 

