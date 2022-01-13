So much is still uncertain about this weekend's snow except this: It's coming

For millions across the South, this weekend's winter storm is starting to be taken seriously. Will it bring snow or ice — and how much?

So much is still to be determined, but one thing is certain: It's happening.

The latest projections from the National Weather Service call for 1.2 inches of snow by 7 a.m. on Sunday, with more precipitation expected to continue throughout the day and into the night.

The weather system, now over the west coast of Canada, is expected to dive through the U.S. Plains and into the South before turning north and barreling through the Carolinas.

According to the weather service, there is a slight chance of rain beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, then a 50% probability of snow starting at 11 p.m. as the overnight low dips to about 23 degrees.

The snow chance increases to 90% all day Sunday and into Sunday night. The high Sunday will be around 30 degrees and the low overnight in the upper 20s, according to the weather service.