GREENSBORO — You just knew something like this was coming.
Sure, we've had some warm days this summer, downright hot on a few occasions. But nothing like what will hit Greensboro for, gulp, the next two weeks. We're talking about a string of 90-plus days where you'll be able to fry an egg on your face.
That's if you don't spontaneously combust first.
Yes, summer in the South has finally surfaced in all its sweat-soaked splendor.
Through Thursday, temperatures will be just over 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Next week, it gets worse. Temperatures again will be over 90 degrees. Every. Day.
On Monday through Wednesday, forecasters say the high will be — you ready for this? — 95 degrees. Thursday, well, it'll only be 94.
We should just move to Tatooine.
A heat advisory put into effect across the Piedmont until 9 p.m. Monday marked the start of a “dangerously hot” week in Greensboro and neighboring cities, the National Weather Service in Raleigh said.
Forecasters expect heat index values of 100 to 109 and high humidity to last most of the week, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms forecast to accompany the heat each day.
The weather service predicted an afternoon heat index of 103 for Greensboro on Monday and Tuesday. As the week progresses, the afternoon heat indexes are expected to lower slightly, with NWS forecasting a 98 degree heat index Friday.
About 3:30 p.m. Monday, a heat advisory was issued for noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The heat advisories warned that expected conditions have the potential to cause heat-related illness, like heat strokes or heat exhaustion.
The Professional Firefighters of Greensboro, the labor organization that represents the firefighters in Greensboro, urged people to watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke in a post to social media Monday.
Heat exhaustion, the less extreme of the two heat illnesses, is characterized by:
- Feeling faint or dizzy
- Excessive sweating
- Cool, pale and clammy skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid, weak pulse
- Muscle cramps
People experiencing heat exhaustion symptoms are urged to get to a cooler, air-conditioned place, drink water and take a cool shower or use a cold compress.
Symptoms of a heat stroke include:
- Throbbing headache
- No sweating
- Body temperature above 103 degrees with red, hot, dry skin
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid, strong pulse
- May lose consciousness
- People experiencing symptoms of a heat stroke should take immediate action by calling 911 and then keeping as cool as possible until help arrives.
The city of Greensboro posted several heat-related warnings to social media Monday as well, including to "look before you lock," a reminder for people to check the backseat of their vehicle before exiting to ensure they aren't leaving a child in a hot car.
The city added to never leave pets in a hot car, pointing out that animals can die of a heatstroke in just 15 minutes and that a cracked window does not help.
In an effort to help seniors in Guilford County beat the summer heat, Senior Resources of Guilford, in partnership with Duke Energy Foundation, is providing free fans to disabled adults and people older than 60 through their annual Operation Fan: Heat Relief Program.
Richard Smith, integrated services director at Senior Resources of Guilford, said they've given away about 200 fans so far this year.
Smith said the need for fans is greater this year with people staying home amid the COVID-19 pandemic and not being able to safely go to air-conditioned public places like senior centers and libraries.
"The greatest obstacle we have had is that it also limits our ability to distribute," Smith said in an email Monday.
With Senior Resources of Guilford offices closed two to three days a week since mid-March and many seniors afraid to leave their homes to pick up fans, getting the fans to the elderly and disabled population in Guilford County has proven challenging, Smith said.
Smith said they have tried to supplement their efforts by having volunteers who aren't as vulnerable to COVID-19 deliver the fans and by hosting community events, but there are still at least 150 fans left to be given away this summer.
To apply for a free fan, Smith said people can call their SeniorLine at 336-333-6981 to see if they qualify and to get information on when their offices are open.
